86,373 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after acquiring an additional 601,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

