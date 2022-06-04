8,700 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Acquired by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,006,449 shares of company stock worth $48,183,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

