88mph Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.16 Million (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. 88mph has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $138,940.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 88mph has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $4.65 or 0.00015631 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 88mph

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

