$92.24 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) will report $92.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.74 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $126.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $421.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.03 million to $488.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $518.62 million, with estimates ranging from $395.88 million to $674.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,836,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.