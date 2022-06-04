$92.24 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) will report $92.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.74 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $126.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $421.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.03 million to $488.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $518.62 million, with estimates ranging from $395.88 million to $674.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,836,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 703,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 110,451 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.