Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.64. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 253,762 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.31). On average, equities analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

