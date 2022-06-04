Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.95. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acme United by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acme United by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acme United by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

