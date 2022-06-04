Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 252,500 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 252,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Progressive worth $49,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR stock opened at $119.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

