Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,568 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 2.23% of Oasis Petroleum worth $55,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.14.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $165.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.13. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $167.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

