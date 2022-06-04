Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys New Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 651,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,705,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.45% of GitLab as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $40.93 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.18 million. Analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GitLab Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.