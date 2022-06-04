Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,367,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,805,365 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.23% of Huntington Bancshares worth $51,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,580 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,766,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.28.

HBAN opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other news, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

