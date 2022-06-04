Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,094 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 1.75% of I-Mab worth $66,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in I-Mab by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in I-Mab by 127.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 54,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

