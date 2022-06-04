Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $47.75 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of American International Group worth $47,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,742,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,202,907,000 after purchasing an additional 131,235 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,068,000 after purchasing an additional 347,548 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

