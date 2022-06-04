Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $53.47 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $53,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.89. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,122 shares of company stock worth $1,301,837. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

