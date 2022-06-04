Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $70.56 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,796 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.93% of Chesapeake Energy worth $70,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,527 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,556,000.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $98.79 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,094,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 205,986 shares of company stock worth $19,823,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

