Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $74.43 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 681,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $74,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

FIS opened at $103.82 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average of $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

