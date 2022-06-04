Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 355.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149,533 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $59,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.60. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.