Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,963,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,236,342 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $54,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CommScope by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 325.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 79,927 shares of company stock worth $642,771. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

