Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 249,454 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.22% of Vulcan Materials worth $61,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $156.53 and a one year high of $213.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

