Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adagene from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of ADAG opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Adagene has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its position in Adagene by 397.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 622,633 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagene during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adagene by 210.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adagene during the second quarter worth about $298,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

