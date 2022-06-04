Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $206.36 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter worth about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 395,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter.

Adecoagro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.