Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS AAVVF traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. 67,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,390. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 90.22%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.