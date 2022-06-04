Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.97%. Analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 30,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $165,067.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 56,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $314,208.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,417 shares of company stock worth $507,369 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 64.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 65,502 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 314.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 125,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

