AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

AGIL opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. AgileThought has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AgileThought will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 313,334 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 52.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgileThought in the first quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgileThought by 756.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 158,993 shares during the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

