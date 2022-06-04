Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

AGTI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. 64,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $43,304.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,727.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,108. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Agiliti by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,681,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,914,000 after acquiring an additional 258,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 197,766 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

