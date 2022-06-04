AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 20,533 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 59,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCP Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

