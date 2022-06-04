Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) PT Lowered to €1.70 at Morgan Stanley

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFLYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.77.
Air France-KLM stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.88.
Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.
