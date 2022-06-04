Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) will announce $2.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $9.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.51) EPS.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $43.39 and a 12 month high of $67.01.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

