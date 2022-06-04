Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dawn Christine Maroney Sells 13,782 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ALHC stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $27.92.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

