Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

ALLK stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 873,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,203. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.47. Allakos has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($1.89). As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 3,497.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after buying an additional 1,849,899 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 5,817.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 819,460 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $7,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 725,818 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 587.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 564,531 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

