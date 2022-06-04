Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,290.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,446.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,664.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

