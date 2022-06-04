Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Trading Up 5.9%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 98,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 61,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$27.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in the Americas. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

