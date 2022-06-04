Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Trading Up 5.9%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 98,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 61,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$27.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.
About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)
