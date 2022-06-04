Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Trading Down 1.9%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.23. 1,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Altium from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

