Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.56.

AMBA opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

