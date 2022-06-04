AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) to announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $991.70 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $444.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $597,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,195. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 71,855.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 213,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 213,410 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,226,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,029,684. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $64.96.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

