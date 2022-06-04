American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMSC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. 441,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.37.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $118,401.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 29,717.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 148,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Superconductor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Superconductor by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

