American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.00.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.15. The stock had a trading volume of 768,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,264. American Water Works has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.64 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.