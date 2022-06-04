American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Insider Phyllis Gotlib Sells 13,750 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $49,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 509,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,147.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phyllis Gotlib also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Phyllis Gotlib sold 16,926 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,595.08.

Shares of AMWL opened at $4.00 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.