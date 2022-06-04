AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.85-11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.92. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.80-$11.05 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.03. 875,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,300. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

