AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.30.

AMETEK stock opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. AMETEK has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $148.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 21.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 86.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 727,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

