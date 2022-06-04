Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Down 3.5%

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $244.41 and last traded at $244.57. Approximately 104,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,172,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

