Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.50. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 723.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 430,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.