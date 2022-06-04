Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $452,261.00

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $57.80 million and $452,261.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,800.95 or 1.00006950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001996 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 58,588,597 coins and its circulating supply is 58,354,616 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

