Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld Sells 34,905 Shares

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $2.38 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,931,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amyris by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,624,000 after purchasing an additional 356,262 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 628,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 255,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Amyris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

