Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after buying an additional 201,059 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.38. 132,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.94. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

