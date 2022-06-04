Analysts Anticipate ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $718.45 Million

Analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $718.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $707.00 million and the highest is $728.00 million. ITT reported sales of $691.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

NYSE ITT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.42. 319,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,008. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. ITT has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

