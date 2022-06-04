Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) to Post $1.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.64. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $156.27 and a 1-year high of $245.17. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group (Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.