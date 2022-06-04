Analysts Anticipate Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). Owlet posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OWLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE OWLT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,114. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Owlet has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $591.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

