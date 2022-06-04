Analysts Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) to post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

PRVB stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

