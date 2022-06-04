Analysts Anticipate SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SRAX.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of SRAX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.83. 124,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,733. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. SRAX has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SRAX by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SRAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in SRAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

