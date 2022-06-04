Analysts Anticipate Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Post $0.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.88. Strategic Education reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 84,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 110.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after buying an additional 426,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,110,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,010,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,056,000 after buying an additional 166,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 159,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

